Invicta FC 25: Road to Pa’aluhi vs Kunitskaya Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)
Invicta FC will make its inaugural visit to the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Aug. 31 for Invicta FC 25.
In the night’s main event, Hawaiian Raquel Pa’aluhi (6-5) will face off with former title challenger Yana Kunitskaya (9-3, 1 NC) for the vacant bantamweight championship. Pa’aluhi has won four of her last five fights, most recently submitting Pannie Kianzad in the first round at Invicta FC 21 in January. Kunitskaya once again looks to secure gold after a pair of bouts against long-reigning champion Tonya Evinger in her two prior Invicta appearances.
Invicta FC 25 Fight Card
- Bantamweight Title: Raquel Pa’aluhi vs. Yana Kunitskaya
- Strawweight: Livia Renata Souza vs. Janaisa Morandin
- Bantamweight: Alexa Conners vs. Katharina Lehner
- Strawweight: Sharon Jacobson vs. Kali Robbins
- Atomweight: Shino VanHoose vs. Alyse Anderson
- Bantamweight: Amberlynn Orr vs. Sarah Kleczka
- Featherweight: Yaya Rincón vs. Courtney King
- Flyweight: Cheri Muraski vs. Tracy Cortez
- Atomweight: Ashley Medina vs. Jillian DeCoursey
(Photo courtesy of Scott Hirano, Invicta FC)
