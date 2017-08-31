Invicta FC 25: Road to Pa’aluhi vs Kunitskaya Preview

Invicta FC will make its inaugural visit to the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Aug. 31 for Invicta FC 25.

In the night’s main event, Hawaiian Raquel Pa’aluhi (6-5) will face off with former title challenger Yana Kunitskaya (9-3, 1 NC) for the vacant bantamweight championship. Pa’aluhi has won four of her last five fights, most recently submitting Pannie Kianzad in the first round at Invicta FC 21 in January. Kunitskaya once again looks to secure gold after a pair of bouts against long-reigning champion Tonya Evinger in her two prior Invicta appearances.

Invicta FC 25 Fight Card

Bantamweight Title: Raquel Pa’aluhi vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Strawweight: Livia Renata Souza vs. Janaisa Morandin

Bantamweight: Alexa Conners vs. Katharina Lehner

Strawweight: Sharon Jacobson vs. Kali Robbins

Atomweight: Shino VanHoose vs. Alyse Anderson

Bantamweight: Amberlynn Orr vs. Sarah Kleczka

Featherweight: Yaya Rincón vs. Courtney King

Flyweight: Cheri Muraski vs. Tracy Cortez

Atomweight: Ashley Medina vs. Jillian DeCoursey

