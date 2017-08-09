Invicta FC 25 Loses Championship Co-Main Event

Two changes have been made to the Inivtca FC 25 fight card, taking place from Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino in California on Thursday, Aug. 31.

An injury suffered during training has forced strawweight title challenger Jodie Esquibel out of the co-main event. In her place, undefeated 22-year-old Janaisa “Evil Princess” Morandin (9-0) faces her toughest test to date, taking on former strawweight champion Livia Renata Souza (10-1) in a three-round, non-title bout.

Brazil’s Souza most recently defeated former atomweight champion Ayaka Hamasaki, winning by first-round knockout at Invicta FC 22. Morandin joined the promotion as an atomweight, but has competed and won at 115 pounds during her time on the Brazilian fight scene.

Bantamweight Amberlynn “ALO” Orr (0-1) also has a new opponent for Invicta FC 25, accepting the challenge of fellow prospect Sarah “Chucky” Kleczka (0-0), who replaces Kelly McGill.

Kleczka is making her professional debut after compiling a 7-0 amateur record that includes three submission victories.

The updated nine-fight card for Invicta FC 25 can be found below:

Bantamweight Title Bout: Raquel Pa’aluhi (6-5) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (9-3, 1 NC)

Strawweight Bout: Livia Renata Souza (10-1) vs. Janaisa Morandin (9-0)

Bantamweight Bout: Alexa Conners (4-1) vs. Katharina Lehner (5-0)

Strawweight Bout: Sharon Jacobson (3-1) vs. Kali Robbins (4-0)

Atomweight Bout: Shino VanHoose (5-5) vs. Alyse Anderson (3-0)

Bantamweight Bout: Amberlynn Orr (0-1) vs. Sarah Kleczka (0-0)

Bantamweight Bout: Yaya Rincón (1-0) vs. Stephanie Egger (2-1)

Flyweight Bout: Cheri Muraski (3-0) vs. Tracy Cortez (0-0)

Atomweight Bout: Ashley Medina (0-0) vs. Jillian DeCoursey (0-0)

Invicta FC 25 streams live and exclusively via UFC FIGHT PASS at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 31.

