HOT OFF THE WIRE
Seriog Pettis UFC Mexico City Victory

featuredSergio Pettis Decisions Brandon Moreno in UFC Mexico City Main Event

UFC Fight Night 114 Pettis vs Moreno Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 114: Pettis vs. Moreno Live Results and Fight Stats

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredMichael Bisping Says He is Fighting Georges St-Pierre at Madison Square Garden

Dana White and Tyron Woodley - serious

featuredDana White and Tyron Woodley Reportedly Squash Their Feud

Invicta FC 25 Loses Championship Co-Main Event

August 9, 2017
NoNo Comments

Two changes have been made to the Inivtca FC 25 fight card, taking place from Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino in California on Thursday, Aug. 31.

An injury suffered during training has forced strawweight title challenger Jodie Esquibel out of the co-main event. In her place, undefeated 22-year-old Janaisa “Evil Princess” Morandin (9-0) faces her toughest test to date, taking on former strawweight champion Livia Renata Souza (10-1) in a three-round, non-title bout.

Brazil’s Souza most recently defeated former atomweight champion Ayaka Hamasaki, winning by first-round knockout at Invicta FC 22. Morandin joined the promotion as an atomweight, but has competed and won at 115 pounds during her time on the Brazilian fight scene.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg Explains Why She Wants to Fight Holly Holm Next at UFC 219

Bantamweight Amberlynn “ALO” Orr (0-1) also has a new opponent for Invicta FC 25, accepting the challenge of fellow prospect Sarah “Chucky” Kleczka (0-0), who replaces Kelly McGill.

Kleczka is making her professional debut after compiling a 7-0 amateur record that includes three submission victories.

Invicta FC 25

The updated nine-fight card for Invicta FC 25 can be found below:

Bantamweight Title Bout: Raquel Pa’aluhi (6-5) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (9-3, 1 NC)
Strawweight Bout: Livia Renata Souza (10-1) vs. Janaisa Morandin (9-0)
Bantamweight Bout: Alexa Conners (4-1) vs. Katharina Lehner (5-0)
Strawweight Bout: Sharon Jacobson (3-1) vs. Kali Robbins (4-0)
Atomweight Bout: Shino VanHoose (5-5) vs. Alyse Anderson (3-0)
Bantamweight Bout: Amberlynn Orr (0-1) vs. Sarah Kleczka (0-0)
Bantamweight Bout: Yaya Rincón (1-0) vs. Stephanie Egger (2-1)
Flyweight Bout: Cheri Muraski (3-0) vs. Tracy Cortez (0-0)
Atomweight Bout: Ashley Medina (0-0) vs. Jillian DeCoursey (0-0)

Invicta FC 25 streams live and exclusively via UFC FIGHT PASS at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA