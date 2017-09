Invicta FC 25 Fight Highlights: Yana Kunitskaya and Livia Renata Souza Score Big Wins

Yani Kunitskaya finally captured the Invicta FC bantamweight gold that has so awkwardly eluded her over the past year, while former strawweight champion Livia Renata Souza won the fight that just may put her back into a championship fight.

The two ladies scored big at Invicta FC 25, which took place on Thursday night at Tachi Palace Casino in Lemoore, Calif.

Check out the full Invicta FC 25: Kunitskaya vs. Pa’aluhi fight highlights and post-show wrap-up in the video above.

Invicta FC 25: Kunitskaya vs. Pa’aluhi Results

Yana Kunitskaya def. Raquel Pa’aluhi by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Livia Renata Souza def. Janaisa Morandin by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Alexa Conners def. Katharina Lehner by TKO (punches) at 4:21, R1

Kali Robbins def. Sharon Jacobson via submission (armbar) at 0:42, R1

Shino VanHoose def. Alyse Anderson by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Sarah Kleczka def. Amberlynn Orr via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Yaya Rincon vs. Courtney Kingvia TKO (strikes) at 3:41, R2

Cheri Muraski def. Tracy Cortez via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:42, R2

Jillian DeCoursey def. Ashley Medina via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

