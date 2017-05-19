HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor and Dana White

featuredDana White Inks Conor McGregor for Floyd Mayweather Bout

Amanda Nunes

featuredAmanda Nunes Hints at New UFC 213 Main Event, and It’s Not Her Fight

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredMichael Bisping Says Georges St-Pierre Cancellation is News to Him

Luke Rockhold - UFC 199

featuredLuke Rockhold to Dana White: ‘Think Before You Run Your Mouth’

Invicta FC 23: Porto vs. Niedzwiedz Weigh-In Results

May 19, 2017
No Comments

The sixteen fighters competing on Saturday’s Invicta FC 23: Porto vs. Niedzwiedz fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Kansas City, Missouri. Flyweights top the fight card with Vanessa Porto taking on Agnieszka Niedźwiedź in the main event and Roxanne Modafferi facing Sarah D’Alelio in the co-main event.

Elizabeth Phillips missed her mark and weighed in 4.4 pounds over weight.  Her scheduled bantamweight fight against Kelly Faszholz will now be a catchweight bout. 

TRENDING > Jon Jones To Daniel Cormier: ‘You’re Not a Champion’

Invicta FC 23 Full Weigh-in Results:

Vanessa Porto (125.8) vs. Agnieszka Niedźwiedź (126)
Sarah D’Alelio (125.6) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (125.7)
Herica Tiburcio (105.5) vs. Tessa Simpson (105.8)
Elizabeth Phillips (140.4) vs. Kelly Faszholz (135.3)
Andrea Lee (125.5) vs. Liz Tracy (125.4)
Ediane Gomes (145.4) vs. Pam Sorenson (145.4)
Christine Ferea (115.9) vs. Tiffany van Soest (115.4)
Shaianna Rincon (135.4) vs. Brooksie Bayard (135.4)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Jose Torres Doesn’t Think Farkhad Shari...

May 19, 2017No Comments21 Views

Jose Torres (4-0) looks to claim his second Titan FC title on Friday in Florida when he takes on Farkhad Sharipov for the promotion’s 135-pound title.

Watch the Invicta FC 23 Wei...

Watch the Invicta FC 23 weigh-in, featuring Vanessa Porto,

May 19, 2017

With Michael Bisping Sideli...

With UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping still not recovered

May 19, 2017

Daniel Cormier Responds to ...

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former titleholder

May 19, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA