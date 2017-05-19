Invicta FC 23: Porto vs. Niedzwiedz Weigh-In Results

The sixteen fighters competing on Saturday’s Invicta FC 23: Porto vs. Niedzwiedz fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Kansas City, Missouri. Flyweights top the fight card with Vanessa Porto taking on Agnieszka Niedźwiedź in the main event and Roxanne Modafferi facing Sarah D’Alelio in the co-main event.

Elizabeth Phillips missed her mark and weighed in 4.4 pounds over weight. Her scheduled bantamweight fight against Kelly Faszholz will now be a catchweight bout.

Invicta FC 23 Full Weigh-in Results:

Vanessa Porto (125.8) vs. Agnieszka Niedźwiedź (126)

Sarah D’Alelio (125.6) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (125.7)

Herica Tiburcio (105.5) vs. Tessa Simpson (105.8)

Elizabeth Phillips (140.4) vs. Kelly Faszholz (135.3)

Andrea Lee (125.5) vs. Liz Tracy (125.4)

Ediane Gomes (145.4) vs. Pam Sorenson (145.4)

Christine Ferea (115.9) vs. Tiffany van Soest (115.4)

Shaianna Rincon (135.4) vs. Brooksie Bayard (135.4)

