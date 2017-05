Invicta FC 23 Fight Highlights: The Happy Warrior’s Newfound Aggression

(Courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)

Commentators TJ De Santis and Julie Kedzie recap the night’s events at Invicta FC 23. The event was held at The Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo., on May 20, 2017.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg and Megan Anderson Pressure UFC for Real Featherweight Fight

Invicta FC 23: Porto vs. Niedzwiedz Results

Agnieszka Niedźwiedź def. Vanessa Porto via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Roxanne Modafferi def. Sarah D’Alelio via TKO (elbows) at 1:23, R3

Herica Tiburcio def. Tessa Simpson via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Kelly Faszholz def. Elizabeth Phillips via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Andrea Lee def. Liz Tracy via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Ediane Gomes def. Pam Sorenson via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Tiffany Van Soest def. Christine Ferea via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Shaianna Rincon def. Brooksie Bayard via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram