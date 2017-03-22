HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - UFC 202

featuredConor McGregor Scores Drastically Reduced Punishment for Bottle Throwing Melee

featuredJon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver Convicted on 29 Counts, Could Face Life in Prison

featuredChael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva Headlines Bellator Return to Pay-Per-View

Georges St-Pierre

featuredHow Many Fights Does Georges St-Pierre Have in Him?

Invicta FC 22: Why is There a Tonya Evinger vs. Yana Kunitskaya Rematch?

March 22, 2017
1 Comment

Yana Kunitskaya vs Tonya Evinger Invicta 20 weighInvicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger and challenger Yana Kunitskaya are fighting each other for the second time in four months later this week, but why?

In the Invicta FC 20 main event on Nov. 18, 2016, in Kansas City, Kunitskaya locked an armbar on Evinger. Evinger worked to free her arm from the submission attempt by placing her foot on Kunitskaya’s face for leverage. She was warned by the referee to not do that and seconds later she was verbally submitting to the armbar.

But there was a problem with that scenario. Placing your foot on an opponent’s face is not illegal.

TRENDING > Cat Zingano Opens Up About Husband’s Suicide

Following the loss, Evinger filed an appeal with the Missouri Office of Athletics. The athletic commission eventually ruled in Evinger’s favor, overturning the loss. The result was ruled a no contest due to the referee’s actions and Evinger retained the belt.

So here were are at Invicta FC 22, which takes place on Saturday, again in Kansas City, where the two will try again to determine a victor. Only this time there is a lot more animosity between them.

(Courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Klayton Mai: LFA 7 Opponent Roberto Sanchez a...

Mar 22, 2017No Comments10 Views

Friday night, Klayton Mai will make his second headlining appearance as he takes on Roberto Sanchez in the 125-pound main event of LFA 7.

Kelvin Gastelum - UFC 206

Kelvin Gastelum Surprised A...

Following his win over Vitor Belfort, Kelvin Gastelum called

Mar 22, 2017
Jimi Manuwa vs Corey Anderson UFC London weigh-in

UFC London Leaves Three Fig...

Three fighters could be sitting out for six months

Mar 22, 2017
Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Fight Poster CM Mock

Would Nevada Approve Conor ...

A Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match continues

Mar 22, 2017
  • Darin

    It was a weird, controversial fight and now there is a lot of animosity between the fighters. Do you really need to ask why this rematch is happening? Just because the mistake was fixed by calling the fight a no contest means there is no reason at all for these two to fight again? Who writes this crap?

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA