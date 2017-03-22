Invicta FC 22: Why is There a Tonya Evinger vs. Yana Kunitskaya Rematch?

Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger and challenger Yana Kunitskaya are fighting each other for the second time in four months later this week, but why?

In the Invicta FC 20 main event on Nov. 18, 2016, in Kansas City, Kunitskaya locked an armbar on Evinger. Evinger worked to free her arm from the submission attempt by placing her foot on Kunitskaya’s face for leverage. She was warned by the referee to not do that and seconds later she was verbally submitting to the armbar.

But there was a problem with that scenario. Placing your foot on an opponent’s face is not illegal.

Following the loss, Evinger filed an appeal with the Missouri Office of Athletics. The athletic commission eventually ruled in Evinger’s favor, overturning the loss. The result was ruled a no contest due to the referee’s actions and Evinger retained the belt.

So here were are at Invicta FC 22, which takes place on Saturday, again in Kansas City, where the two will try again to determine a victor. Only this time there is a lot more animosity between them.

(Courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)

