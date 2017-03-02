Invicta FC 22 Fight Card Finalized with Two New Bouts

Invicta Fighting Championships on Thursday announced two bouts – one at atomweight and one at featherweight – completing the eight-fight card for Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. Kunitskaya, which takes place Saturday, March 25 from the historic Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo.

After moving up to strawweight in her last bout, former atomweight title challenger Amber “The Bully” Brown (6-3) drops back down to 105 pounds, looking to get back on the winning track against local Missouri product Ashley “Smashley” Cummins (4-3).

Florida’s Felicia “Fee-Nom” Spencer (1-0) and California’s Madison “Baby Hulk” McElhaney (1-0) battle at featherweight. Both successful in their professional debuts, Spencer earned a first-round stoppage over Rachel Wiley at Invicta FC 14, while McElhaney picked up a unanimous decision in December prior to joining Invicta.

Invicta FC 22 is headlined by the rematch between Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya “Triple Threat” Evinger (18-5, 1 NC) and Russian challenger Yana “Foxy” Kunitskaya (9-2, 1 NC).

The completed eight-fight card for Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. Kunitskaya 2 can be found below:

Bantamweight Title: Tonya Evinger (18-5, 1 NC) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (9-2, 1 NC)

Strawweight: Ayaka Hamasaki (14-1) vs. Livia Renata Souza (9-1)

Strawweight: DeAnna Bennett (8-2) vs. Jodie Esquibel (5-2)

Atomweight: Jinh Yu Frey (5-2) vs. Janaisa Morandin (9-0)

Atomweight: Amber Brown (6-3) vs. Ashley Cummins (4-3)

Strawweight: Sunna Rannveig Davidsdottir (1-0) vs. Mallory Martin (1-0)

Strawweight: Kal Holliday (1-0) vs. Miranda Maverick (1-0)

Featherweight: Felicia Spencer (1-0) vs. Madison McElhaney (1-0)

Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. Kunitskaya 2 streams live and exclusively via UFC Fight Pass at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 25.

