HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Will Challenge Michael Bisping in UFC Return

Alexander Gustafsson vs Glover Teixeira

featuredAlexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira Headlines UFC Return to Sweden

Tyron Woodley UFC 209 Media Day Scrum

featuredTyron Woodley ‘Not Concerned’ About Stephen Thompson

Conor McGregor and Dana White

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor’s Next Fight Will Be MMA Rules in the UFC

Invicta FC 22 Fight Card Finalized with Two New Bouts

March 2, 2017
1 Comment

Invicta Fighting Championships on Thursday announced two bouts – one at atomweight and one at featherweight – completing the eight-fight card for Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. Kunitskaya, which takes place Saturday, March 25 from the historic Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo.

After moving up to strawweight in her last bout, former atomweight title challenger Amber “The Bully” Brown (6-3) drops back down to 105 pounds, looking to get back on the winning track against local Missouri product Ashley “Smashley” Cummins (4-3).

Florida’s Felicia “Fee-Nom” Spencer (1-0) and California’s Madison “Baby Hulk” McElhaney (1-0) battle at featherweight. Both successful in their professional debuts, Spencer earned a first-round stoppage over Rachel Wiley at Invicta FC 14, while McElhaney picked up a unanimous decision in December prior to joining Invicta.

Invicta FC 22 is headlined by the rematch between Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya “Triple Threat” Evinger (18-5, 1 NC) and Russian challenger Yana “Foxy” Kunitskaya (9-2, 1 NC).

Invicta FC 22 Fight Poster

The completed eight-fight card for Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. Kunitskaya 2 can be found below:

Bantamweight Title: Tonya Evinger (18-5, 1 NC) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (9-2, 1 NC)
Strawweight: Ayaka Hamasaki (14-1) vs. Livia Renata Souza (9-1)
Strawweight: DeAnna Bennett (8-2) vs. Jodie Esquibel (5-2)
Atomweight: Jinh Yu Frey (5-2) vs. Janaisa Morandin (9-0)
Atomweight: Amber Brown (6-3) vs. Ashley Cummins (4-3)
Strawweight: Sunna Rannveig Davidsdottir (1-0) vs. Mallory Martin (1-0)
Strawweight: Kal Holliday (1-0) vs. Miranda Maverick (1-0)
Featherweight: Felicia Spencer (1-0) vs. Madison McElhaney (1-0)

Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. Kunitskaya 2 streams live and exclusively via UFC Fight Pass at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 25.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Rashad Evans UFC 209 scrum

Rashad Evans: ‘I Feel Like I Got Ran Ou...

Mar 02, 2017No Comments11 Views

Rashad Evans felt like he got run out of the light heavyweight division.

Michael Bisping - UFC 199

Why is Michael Bisping Dodg...

So why is UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping avoiding

Mar 02, 2017

Alistair Overeem Responds t...

Mark Hunt hasn't been quiet about whom he accuses

Mar 02, 2017

Mark Hunt Explodes on Dirty...

Mark Hunt goes off on steroid users in the

Mar 02, 2017
  • shakejunt

    adding brown definitely buffs up the card and cultivating 145 talent is always good.

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA