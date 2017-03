Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. Kunitskaya II Highlights

(Video Courtesy of Invicta FC)

Commentators TJ De Santis and Julie Kedzie recap the night’s events at Invicta FC 22. The event was held at The Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo., on March 25, 2017.

