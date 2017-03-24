Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. Kunitskaya 2 Weigh-in Results & Video Replay

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 24, 2017
The 16 fighters scheduled fro Saturday’s Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. Kunitskaya II fight card in Kansas City weighed in on Friday. See how the fighters looked on the scale and watch them face-off with their opponents.

Jamaisa Morandin was 5.2 pounds over the limit for her atomweight non-title fight with Jinh Yu Frey. Their bout was subsequently canceled.

Two other fighters, DeAnna Bennett and Miranda Maverick, missed weight, but their opponents agreed to move forward with the bouts. So the fight card sits at seven bouts.

Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. Kunitskaya 2 Weigh-in Results

  • Tonya Evinger (134.8) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (134.8)
  • Ayaka Hamasaki (115.7) vs. Livia Renata Souza (115)
  • DeAnna Bennett (117.6) vs. Jodie Esquibel (115.5)*
  • Jinh Yu Frey (106) vs. Janaisa Morandin (111.2)**
  • Amber Brown (105.9) vs. Ashley Cummins (105.6)
  • Sunna Davidsdottir (115.8) vs. Mallory Martin (114.8)
  • Kal Holliday Schwartz (115.9) vs. Miranda Maverick (120.5)*
  • Felicia Spencer (146.0) vs. Madison McElhaney (146.0)

*Bennett, Morandin, and Maverick missed weight
**Jinh Yu Frey vs. Janaisa Morandin was canceled

