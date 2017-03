Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. Kunitskaya 2 Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

The Invicta FC commentary team of TJ De Santis and Julie Kedzie sit down to preview the highly anticipated rematch between bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger and newcomer Yana Kunitskaya after their controversial match last November.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Declares Dana White is ‘Making (Expletive) Up’ About Him

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram