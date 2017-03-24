Invicta FC 22 Bout Canceled After Fighter Misses Weight

Saturday’s Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. Kunitskaya 2 fight card was reduced by one bout following Friday morning’s official weigh-in.

The fight card was originally slated to feature eight bouts, but that was before Janaisa Morandin failed to make weight.

Morandin was supposed to face Jinh Yu Frey at the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City in an atomweight feature bout. Morandin, however, tipped the scale at 111.2 pounds. That is 5.2 pounds above the allowed 106-pound limit for a atomweight non-title affair.

When the various parties involved couldn’t come to terms on a way forward, the bout was canceled.

Invicta FC officials confirmed the bout’s cancellation to MMAWeekly.com following Frey saying as much on Instagram. “Unfortunately my fight has been scratched. My opponent came in 5.2 pounds over the weight limit. We knew she probably would and we’re willing to accept up to 3.5 pounds over.

“We also offered a stipulation that she would have to do a same day weigh in prior to the fight and not weigh over 116,” Frey continued. “This did not come to fruition. I am disappointed after the work I put in for camp and the weight cut. I am also upset that the people who put their faith in me for this camp have been let down. A huge thanks for your belief and support.”

The loss of the bout was certainly disappointing for everyone involved. Frey was hoping to rebound from having failed to upend Invicta atomweight champion Ayaka Hamasaki in her last bout. Morandin, undefeated at 9-0, was looking at making a splash in her promotional debut and jumping immediately into title contention.

