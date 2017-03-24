HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - UFC 202

featuredConor McGregor Scores Drastically Reduced Punishment for Bottle Throwing Melee

featuredJon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver Convicted on 29 Counts, Could Face Life in Prison

featuredChael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva Headlines Bellator Return to Pay-Per-View

Georges St-Pierre

featuredHow Many Fights Does Georges St-Pierre Have in Him?

Invicta FC 22 Bout Canceled After Fighter Misses Weight

March 24, 2017
1 Comment

Saturday’s Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. Kunitskaya 2 fight card was reduced by one bout following Friday morning’s official weigh-in. 

The fight card was originally slated to feature eight bouts, but that was before Janaisa Morandin failed to make weight. 

Jinh Yu FreyMorandin was supposed to face Jinh Yu Frey at the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City in an atomweight feature bout. Morandin, however, tipped the scale at 111.2 pounds. That is 5.2 pounds above the allowed 106-pound limit for a atomweight non-title affair.

When the various parties involved couldn’t come to terms on a way forward, the bout was canceled.

Invicta FC officials confirmed the bout’s cancellation to MMAWeekly.com following Frey saying as much on Instagram. “Unfortunately my fight has been scratched. My opponent came in 5.2 pounds over the weight limit. We knew she probably would and we’re willing to accept up to 3.5 pounds over.

“We also offered a stipulation that she would have to do a same day weigh in prior to the fight and not weigh over 116,” Frey continued. “This did not come to fruition. I am disappointed after the work I put in for camp and the weight cut. I am also upset that the people who put their faith in me for this camp have been let down. A huge thanks for your belief and support.”

TRENDING > Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. Kunitskaya 2 Preview

The loss of the bout was certainly disappointing for everyone involved. Frey was hoping to rebound from having failed to upend Invicta atomweight champion Ayaka Hamasaki in her last bout. Morandin, undefeated at 9-0, was looking at making a splash in her promotional debut and jumping immediately into title contention.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Watch Chris Weidman Pummel Vitor Belfort (UFC...

Mar 24, 20172 Comments86 Views

Chris Weidman defended his belt for the fourth time and moved to 13-0 with a TKO victory over Vitor Belfort at UFC 187.

Michael Bisping: Anderson S...

Middleweight champion Michael Bisping gives his takes on the

Mar 24, 2017
Tonya Evinger vs Yana Kunitskaya

Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. ...

The 16 female fighters competing on Saturday's Invicta FC

Mar 24, 2017
Michael McDonald - MMA Fighter

Following UFC Release, Mich...

After asking for and being granted his UFC release,

Mar 24, 2017

  • I was paid 104000 dollars previous 12 months by doing a web based job and consequently I was able to do it by w­orking in my own time f­o­r several hours every day. I applied job opportunity I found over the internet and so I am excited that I was capable of to earn such decent earnings. It is undoubtedly newbie-friendly and I am so pleased that I discovered out regarding it. Look into what I do… http://www­.­doshort­.­com/58qW

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA