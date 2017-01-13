HOT OFF THE WIRE
Invicta FC 21 Weigh-in Results & Video: Title Fight Set, but One Bout Canceled

January 13, 2017
(Courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)

Invicta FC returns to Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City on Saturday for Invicta FC 21, headlined by 26-year-old featherweight contender Megan Anderson (7-2) squaring off against veteran Charmaine “Not So Sweet” Tweet (9-5) for the interim Invicta FC featherweight championship.

The seven-fight card streams live and exclusively via UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.

Invicta FC 21 was originally scheduled as an eight-fight card, but a 120-pound catchweight bout between Jodie Esquibel and Kali Robbins was canceled after Esquibel weighed in at 118.8 pounds and Robbins missed weight at 126.4 pounds. Esquibel will receive her show money.

Invicta FC 21: Anderson vs. Tweet Weigh-in Results 

  • Interim Featherweight Title: Megan Anderson (144.5) vs. Charmaine Tweet (143.5)
  • Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad (135.8) vs. Raquel Pa’aluhi (135.0)
  • Featherweight: Elizabeth Phillips (145.9) vs. Leah Letson (145.6)
  • Bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks (135.7) vs. Aspen Ladd (135.3)
  • Flyweight: Andrea Lee (125.1) vs. Jenny Liou (126.0)
  • Strawweight: Amy Montenegro (115.7) vs. Celine Haga (115.1)
  • Flyweight: Rachael Ostovich (126.0) vs. Christina Ferea (125.3)

