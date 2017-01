Invicta FC 21: Megan Anderson vs. Charmaine Tweet Fight Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Megan Anderson and Charmaine Tweet headline the upcoming Invicta FC 21 fight card on Saturday, Jan. 14 from the historic Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo. The two will be battling it out for the interim featherweight championship, while champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino deals with a potential UFC Anti-Doping Violation.

