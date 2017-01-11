Invicta FC 21 Loses a Bout, but Also Adds One

Invicta Fighting Championships on Tuesday learned that Brieta Carpenter, scheduled to compete this Saturday at Invicta FC 21, suffered a concussion during training. As a result, Carpenter has been removed from the fight card.

With fight night less than a week away, a short-notice replacement was not available for the flyweight bout. Carpenter’s opponent, boxing champion Heather Hardy, will be rescheduled for a future event.

UFC veteran Elizabeth Phillips (5-4) and Leah “Nidas” Letson (3-1), an airwoman in the Wisconsin Air National Guard, have verbally agreed to a match-up at featherweight, once again bringing the Invicta FC 21 fight card to eight total bouts.

Invicta FC 21: Anderson vs. Tweet takes place this Saturday, Jan. 14, from the historic Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo. and streams live and exclusively via UFC FIGHT PASS.

Invicta FC 21: Anderson vs. Tweet Fight Card

Featherweight: Charmaine Tweet (9-5) vs. Megan Anderson (7-2)

Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad (8-1) vs. Raquel Pa’aluhi (5-5)

Catchweight (120 lbs): Jodie Esquibel (5-2) vs. Kali Robbins (4-0)

Bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks (2-1) vs. Aspen Ladd (4-0)

Featherweight: Elizabeth Phillips (5-4) vs. Leah Letson (3-1)

Flyweight: Andrea Lee (4-2) vs. Jenny Liou (6-4)

Strawweight: Amy Montenegro (7-2) vs. Celine Haga (10-13)

Flyweight: Rachael Ostovich (3-2) vs. Christina Ferea (0-0)

