Introspective Floyd Mayweather on Hood Rich and Father Being in Prison

Following his victory over Conor McGregor, the final fight of his career, an introspective Floyd Mayweather talked about his beginnings in the inner-city, having a father in prison at the age of sixteen, and getting his first $100,000 check and working his way on up by hard work and listening to his father.

