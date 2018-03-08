International Women’s Day: Fighters Light Up Social Media to Honor Women

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8. It commemorates the movement for women’s rights and began early in the 1900s. The day was officially recognized by the United Nations in 1975 and is a national holiday in numerous countries around the world.

Mixed martial arts is one of many sports and areas of life that have been changed dramatically in recent years because of the participation of women.

As such, on International Women’s Day 2018, numerous fighters took to social media to celebrate women around the world.

My request on #NationalWomensDay is that people stop telling women and girls to pick their battles. Instead, cheer them on for having the strength and courage to find solutions, press on and assert themselves when inspiration calls! pic.twitter.com/LHZMyMRCuX — Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) March 9, 2018

Always rising. Women in the UFC continue to help build the sport of MMA. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/tvuXrSUmAk — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2018

Happy International Woman’s Day ?? pic.twitter.com/ISQeieyBzT — Marcin Held (@MarcinHeld) March 8, 2018

Happy international women’s day! Let’s celebrate and appreciate all the strong women that is a part of our world and make sure they and everyone else who is perhaps not treated equally gets treated that way ❤️#WeAreAllOne #InternationalsWomensDay #S… https://t.co/kDkZGWtKbW pic.twitter.com/cQLwewbRYj — Nicolas Dalby (@DalbyMMA) March 8, 2018

Happy #InternationalWomensDay to two of the most important and influential women in my life, My mom and sister who have always been there for me. #Family #TeamBull #JWM #support pic.twitter.com/o3fQlbsbTI — John Wayne Makdessi (@JohnMakdessi) March 8, 2018

"I’m fighting for all the misfits out there. People who are coming from the bottom and don’t think there’s a way out. I want to show that they can get anywhere they want to." Muay Thai Boxer. Misfit. Fighter. @ChristineFerea ???#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/dKAch51bM2 — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) March 9, 2018

Happy #internationalwomensday #ufc223 A post shared by Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) on Mar 8, 2018 at 1:20pm PST

Happy International Women's Day!! So proud to be raising such a strong, independent, little young lady! ??❤ pic.twitter.com/URAPGCvOrK — Amber Brown (@TheBully505) March 8, 2018

Veteran. Wrestler. Fighter. @50Kal_Holliday. ?? Today we celebrate the strength of all of our athletes at #InvictaFC this #InternationalWomensDay. pic.twitter.com/CBfqvmbLSi — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) March 8, 2018

Be a #bosslady in a world full of princesses!?‍♀️? being a woman shouldn't mean you're not allowed to do a man's thing. Do your thing girl! #WomensDay #Weltfrauentag #wmma #mma pic.twitter.com/73oydLqttX — Katharina Lehner (@klwmma) March 8, 2018