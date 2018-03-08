International Women’s Day: Fighters Light Up Social Media to Honor Women

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 8, 2018
International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8. It commemorates the movement for women’s rights and began early in the 1900s. The day was officially recognized by the United Nations in 1975 and is a national holiday in numerous countries around the world. 

Mixed martial arts is one of many sports and areas of life that have been changed dramatically in recent years because of the participation of women. 

As such, on International Women’s Day 2018, numerous fighters took to social media to celebrate women around the world.

???? #happy #internationalwomensday #wearecrazyandweknowit #warning ?☝?

A post shared by Ashley Yoder (@spidermonkeyyoda) on

 

Happy #internationalwomensday #ufc223

A post shared by Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) on

 

               

