Intensity Builds at Press Conference and Open Workouts (UFC 223 Embedded)

April 5, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 223 Embedded, lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov and his opponent, featherweight champion Max Holloway, stay on track with their training during fight week. Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk starts her day with breakfast and Spongebob, and strawweight champion Rose Namajunas brings her dog to a photo shoot.

Lightweight Michael Chiesa keeps his competitive juices flowing playing video games in his room. Then the stars of the event’s two championship bouts attend the official press conference and open workouts, where Nurmagomedov and Holloway entertain with spirited trash talk.

UFC 223 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two championship bouts at UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway on Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.

               

