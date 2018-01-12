HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredRobert Whittaker Injured; Luke Rockhold Now Faces Yoel Romero for Interim Title at UFC 221

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones

featuredDaniel Cormier Isn’t Trying to Escape the Shadow of Jon Jones Looming Over His Career

featured2017 Submission of the Year: Demetrious Johnson’s Mind-Bending Armbar

Big John McCarthy

featuredBig John McCarthy Explains Move from Refereeing to the Bellator Broadcast Booth

Injury Forces Zak Cummings Out of UFC St. Louis Bout

January 12, 2018
NoNo Comments

An injury has forced Zak Cummings out of Sunday’s UFC Fight Night 124 bout against Thiago Alves in St. Louis. UFC officials announced the development on Friday. The fight card will no consist of 12 bouts.

Cummings (21-5) is on a two-fight winning streak. He’s fought eight times inside the Octagon and hasn’t tasted defeat since August 2016. With the removal of the fight, the women’s bantamweight bout between Irene Aldana and Talita Bernardo has been moved from the preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass to the preliminary card on FS1.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley Explains Why He Doesn’t Like What the Sport of MMA Has Become

UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs. Choi takes place at the Scottrade Center and is headlined by a featherweight bout between Jeremy Stephens and Dooho Choi.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA