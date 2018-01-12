Injury Forces Zak Cummings Out of UFC St. Louis Bout

An injury has forced Zak Cummings out of Sunday’s UFC Fight Night 124 bout against Thiago Alves in St. Louis. UFC officials announced the development on Friday. The fight card will no consist of 12 bouts.

Cummings (21-5) is on a two-fight winning streak. He’s fought eight times inside the Octagon and hasn’t tasted defeat since August 2016. With the removal of the fight, the women’s bantamweight bout between Irene Aldana and Talita Bernardo has been moved from the preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass to the preliminary card on FS1.

UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs. Choi takes place at the Scottrade Center and is headlined by a featherweight bout between Jeremy Stephens and Dooho Choi.