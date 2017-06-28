HOT OFF THE WIRE
Donald Cerrone vs Robbie Lawler

featuredInjury Forces Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone Off UFC 213

Conor McGregor UFC 205 MacLife Walk the Talk

featuredConor McGregor’s Boxing Coach: ‘I Think He’s Going to KO Floyd Mayweather’

featuredHolly Holm Breaks Down McGregor vs. Mayweather: ‘Anything Can Happen In a Fight’

featuredKevin Lee Scores Controversial Submission Win Over Michael Chiesa (UFC Oklahoma City Results)

Injury Forces Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone Off UFC 213

June 28, 2017
No Comments

The UFC 213 fight card has suffered a significant blow with the loss of a welterweight showdown between Robbie Lawler and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

MMAWeekly.com sources confirmed the loss of the bout following an initial report by MMAFighting.com

This is the second time the bout has been nixed. Lawler withdrew from their first match-up, which had been scheduled for UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden in November of 2016. This time, however, it is Cerrone that is withdrawing from the fight. 

Donald Cowboy CerroneSources confirmed that Cerrone suffered an injury that keeps him from fighting on July 8. He may be able to make a quick return, though. So there are talks that the bout might get rescheduled as soon as UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif., dependent upon Cerrone’s recovery.

It has been nearly a year since Lawler (27-11, 1NC) set foot in the Octagon. Tyron Woodley took the welterweight title from him in his last fight at UFC 201 on July 30 of last year. 

Cerrone (32-8, 1NC) went on to knock out Matt Brown at UFC 206 in December. Nearing a title shot, Cerrone stumbled in his January bout against Jorge Masvidal, losing via TKO stoppage early in the second round at UFC on FOX 23. 

TRENDING > Tonya Evinger Replaces Megan Anderson Against Cris Cyborg at UFC 214

The loss of Lawler vs. Cerrone is another significant blow to the fight card that already lost it’s planned headliner between bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and his fellow The Ultimate Fighter coach TJ Dillashaw. and with very little time to find a strong replacement bout.

UFC 213, slated for July 8 in Las Vegas, features Amanda Nunes putting her bantamweight belt on the line against Valentina Shevchenko, as well as an interim middleweight title fight between top contenders Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Invicta FC 24 Co-Main Event Promoted to Headl...

Jun 28, 2017No Comments17 Views

Previously slated for the night's co-main event, Milana Dudieva and fellow flyweight Mara "Kunoichici" Romero Borella debut as the Invicta FC 24 main event.

Conor McGregor UFC 205 MacLife Walk the Talk

Conor McGregor’s Boxing C...

Conor McGregor's boxing coach, Owen Roddy, believes that "The

Jun 28, 2017
Vitaly Bigdash

Vitaly Bigdash Has Sights S...

Vitaly Bigdash is heading into a championship rematch with

Jun 28, 2017

Tonya Evinger Replaces Mega...

Megan Anderson is out of the women's featherweight title

Jun 27, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA