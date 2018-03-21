HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredMMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update, March 21: Alexander Volkov Makes a Big Leap

Michael Chiesa UFC on FOX 19

featuredMichael Chiesa on Referee Mario Yamasaki: ‘The Guy Is Just Unfit to Officiate Fights’

Floyd Mayweather over Conor McGregor heavy bag

featuredFloyd Mayweather Insists He’s Going to Apply for MMA License

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 Gym Day - Serious

featuredRose Namajunas on Giving Joanna Jedrzejczyk an Immediate Rematch at UFC 223

Injury Derails Bellator 197 Title Fight, but Michael Chandler to Remain in New Main Event

March 21, 2018
NoNo Comments

The original Bellator 197 main event was slated to feature lightweight champion Brent Primus putting his title on the line against the man he took it from, Michael Chandler. That bout has been canceled, as Primus had to withdraw because of a knee injury.

MMAWeekly.com sources confirmed that the Primus was out of the fight, following an initial report by MMAFighting.com. Bellator has already moved to save the main event, however, and intends to keep Chandler in it.

The new Bellator 197 headliner is expected to see Chandler face Brandon Girtz in a non-title fight. Both parties have agreed to the bout, but the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. Bellator 197 is slated for April 13 at The Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo.

Chandler (17-4) lost the belt to Primus (8-0) at Bellator NYC in June of 2017. The bout was halted almost as soon as it got started when, little more than two minutes into the fight, the referee called time to check on Chandler, who was visibly suffering from a serious ankle injury. After it was deemed that it wasn’t medically safe for Chandler to continue, Primus was awarded the victory along with the Bellator lightweight title.

Chandler returned to the cage at Bellator 192 in January, where he defeated Goiti Yamauchi by way of unanimous decision. He had hoped to reclaim the belt that he felt he never should have lost to Primus in the first place at Bellator 197. Instead, he will risk his rematch.

TRENDING > UFC 223 The Rematch: ‘Bogeywoman is Coming for You Now!’

Also a longtime Bellator veteran, Girtz (15-7) ended a three-fight skid late last year when he knocked out Luka Jelcic at Bellator 190 in Florence, Italy.

Bellator 197 Main Card Line-up

  • Michael Chandler (17-4) vs. Brandon Girtz (15-7)
  • AJ McKee (10-0) vs. Justin Lawrence (11-4)
  • Kimbo Slice Jr. (2-1) vs. Devon Brock (1-0)
  • Logan Storley (7-0) vs. Joaquin Buckley (8-1)

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA