Injured, Yoel Romero Gives Octagon Interview Sitting on the Canvas (UFC 221 Video)

February 11, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Yoel Romero won his fight with Luke Rockhold in the UFC 221 main event on Saturday night in Perth, Australia, but he certainly didn’t come away from the fight unscathed. 

After missing weight on Friday, Romero was ineligible to win the interim UFC middleweight title that Rockhold was still allowed to fight for, and he also forfeited 30-percent of his fight purse to Rockhold for missing the mark. 

If that wasn’t bad enough, Romero appeared to have suffered an injury during the fight and was unable to walk on his own power after the fight.

In fact, Romero sat in the middle of the Octagon, while being interview by UFC broadcaster Jon Anik after the fight, presumably because he was in too much pain to continue standing.

               

