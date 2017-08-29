In Wake of Hurricane Harvey, Derrick Lewis Takes Time Out from Training to Help Houston

                   
August 29, 2017
UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis surprised many when he retired after his last fight. He surprised everyone again when he accepted a fight with former champ Fabricio Werdum at UFC 216, which is slated for Oct. 7 in Las Vegas

What shouldn’t surprise anyone, however, is that “The Black Beast” took time away from training for Werdum to help his fellow Houstonians. 

Unless you’ve been under a rock, you’ve heard all about Hurricane Harvey, which hit Texas hard over the weekend with unearthly wind and rain that caused extreme flooding. Though Lewis has one of the most significant fights of his career to prepare for, he wasn’t about to leave his neighbors stranded. 

“I didn’t like what I heard on the news,” Lewis told UFC.com. “They said the police officers are not going to go out and rescue anyone. They’re telling us not to call 911 unless it’s a life or death situation. And I didn’t like hearing that.”

It feels good to help people #houstonflood

A post shared by Derrick Lewis (@thebeastufc) on

 

#houstonstrong

A post shared by Derrick Lewis (@thebeastufc) on

