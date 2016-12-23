Important: Ronda Rousey Unfollowed and Blocked Amanda Nunes on Instagram

Shocking, important, breaking news.

Ronda Rousey unfollowed Amanda Nunes on Instagram. Further, Amanda can’t see Ronda’s page which can only mean one thing … BLOCKED! Oh, the tragedy!

Yeah, that was our attempt to sensationalize something as useless Rousey blocking Nunes on Instagram. Dumb, I know, but TMZ apparently thought it best to make an exclusive interview out of it, so here we are experimenting with this post to see if you’ll click on this nonsense. And if you’re this deep in the article, looks like I was right. Yay, science.

To the footage.