Impending Fatherhood Has Junior dos Santos Extra Motivated

February 23, 2017
Part of former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos‘ appeal is his jovial nature. He’s a happy, positive person, who makes it difficult not to like him. The 33-year-old Brazilian is an expectant father, and is happier now more than he’s ever been. His wife is pregnant with a son with a due date just around the corner, March 6.

“I’m very excited. I can’t wait,” he told The MMA Hour recently.

Parenthood changes people. The idea of raising a child can be overwhelming at first, or it can be incredibly motivating. For dos Santos, his lens on life has become focused.

“I’m already feeling really, really different. Things are changing, my objectives. My goals in life are changing. Now it’s all about my son,” he said.

“It’s not just me now. I have my wife. Now I have my son. Things are a little different, but it’s good because it fuels me. It gives me more motivation. It’s extra motivation to train hard, and I’m feeling happy. I’m a happy guy. Now I’m even happier. I think it’s going to be very positive,” he added.

dos Santos gets another chance at recapturing UFC gold when he faces champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 211 on May 13.  He holds a win over the titleholder.  The two fought in December 2014 with dos Santos winning by unanimous decision.  Their first bout earned Fight of the Night honors.

