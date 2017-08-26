Imelda May to Perform Irish National Anthem for Conor McGregor

Though UFC president Dana White had tried to land U2’s Bono to sing the national anthem at Saturday night’s Mayweather vs. McGregor, Bono couldn’t make it on short notice. He apparently had a wedding to attend.

There really wasn’t any drop off when the UFC shifted to another option, as Irish fans should be thrilled to learn that Ireland’s own Imelda May has answered the call to serenade Conor McGregor and the rest of their countrymen.

The Irish superstar blasted the news herself via her social media channels.

Can’t wait to perform the Irish national anthem tonight ahead of the #MayweatherMcGregor fight in VEGAS! A post shared by Imelda May (@imeldaofficial) on Aug 26, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

