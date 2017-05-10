‘I’m Gonna Break It!’ (UFC 211 Embedded, Ep 3)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 10, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 211 Embedded, heavyweight title challenger and new father Junior dos Santos enjoys the quiet on the beach before a goodbye dinner with family. Divisional champ Stipe Miocic stays focused on the upcoming rematch and answers some fan mail before heading to the airport. Strawweight Jessica Andrade argues with her wife over what to pack for Texas weather, as opponent and champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk says goodbye to her dog curbside. On Monday, the UFC’s heaviest and lightest champions spend a day at ESPN promoting their upcoming bouts, and then it’s on to Dallas, host city for the massive event.

UFC 211 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2, taking place Saturday, May 13.

MORE MMA:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

