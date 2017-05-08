HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anderson Silva Post UFC 200

featuredAnderson Silva Will Not Fight at UFC 212, but is He Done Fighting?

Anderson Silva and Dana White

featuredDana White: Anderson Silva Should Probably Just Retire

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Refuses to Fight Before Fall 2017

Nate Diaz UFC 202 Pre Presser

featuredNate Diaz Says He Won’t Return to UFC in 2017

‘I’ll Smash Rocks Bro!’ (UFC 211 Embedded, Ep 1)

May 8, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 211 Embedded, strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk follows up a first class flight with a first-class workout in Florida. In Rio de Janeiro, title challenger Jessica Andrade makes a huge family decision and visits with journalists. Former heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos trains alongside other big talents in his quest to recapture the belt, then recruits a very tiny teammate. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic wraps up his Ohio camp with a new way to bring home gold.

TRENDING > Anderson Silva Will Not Fight at UFC 212, but is He Done Fighting?

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Anderson Silva Post UFC 200

Anderson Silva Will Not Fight at UFC 212, but...

May 08, 2017No Comments16 Views

Whether or not the UFC wanted to keep Anderson Silva on the upcoming UFC 212 card, the former middleweight kingpin has declared he will not fight on

Stipe Miocic vs. Junior dos...

Go inside the lives and gyms of two champions.

May 08, 2017

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jess...

Undefeated strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk defends against surging Brazilian

May 08, 2017

Watch Stipe Miocic KO Alist...

Watch Stipe Miocic make his first title defense in

May 08, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA