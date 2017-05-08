‘I’ll Smash Rocks Bro!’ (UFC 211 Embedded, Ep 1)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 211 Embedded, strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk follows up a first class flight with a first-class workout in Florida. In Rio de Janeiro, title challenger Jessica Andrade makes a huge family decision and visits with journalists. Former heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos trains alongside other big talents in his quest to recapture the belt, then recruits a very tiny teammate. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic wraps up his Ohio camp with a new way to bring home gold.

