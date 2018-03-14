If UFC Lightweights Had a Group Chat This is How It Would Go

The UFC’s lightweight division, particularly at the top end, is about to undergo a sea change.

Conor McGregor is about to be stripped of the UFC lightweight title. Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov are about to battle for the undisputed belt at UFC 223. Edson Barboza and Kevin Lee headline UFC Fight Night 128 in Atlantic City, N.J., likely producing the next top contender.

All the while, Nate Diaz is waiting in the shadows to swoop in at any moment.

All of the actors in play are known for a strong social media presence and lacking any fear in talking smack with one another.

TRENDING > Tony Ferguson Goes Old School Training for UFC 223, Kicks Steel Pipe (Video)

So instead of simply compiling their real tweets and posts, what did the UFC promotional machine decide to do? The UFC promotional mean decided to pit them all against one another in a UFC Lightweight group chat death match.

Enjoy!