If Jon Jones Enters UFC 210 Octagon, Daniel Cormier Promises ‘Something Bad Will Happen’

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is focused on his rematch with Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, but everyone else wants to talk about Jon Jones, who will be Octagonside at the fight, likely to face the winner later this year.

Cormier, however, doesn’t welcome Jones’ intrusion upon his night in the spotlight, and promises nothing good would come from it if Jones tries to step into the Octagon after the UFC 210 main event on Saturday.

“He better not come in my cage after I win,” Cormier said during Thursday’s scrum with the media. “He’s not welcome in there. He’s still suspended. When he’s eligible to fight, then he can walk in the cage. But if he dares to step foot in that Octagon… something bad will happen.

“This is where he’s from. I get it, but if it was me and I was in his situation, I wouldn’t be here,” he continued.

“The guy is the most talented human being I’ve ever competed against. The guy is so good in every aspect of fighting. For him to do what he’s done to limit the history he was making, it’s crazy. It’s sad. But at the end of the day, I have to worry about myself and Anthony Johnson. You guys care about Jon Jones. We don’t. He’s a non-factor.”

Check out Daniel Cormier’s UFC 210 Open Workout Scrum…

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

