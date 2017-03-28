If Georges St-Pierre Delays, Michael Bisping Says Yoel Romero Gets Title Shot First

While UFC president Dana White put a target time of July’s International Fight Week for Michael Bisping to fight Georges St-Pierre on his wish list, it doesn’t sound like it is going to happen that soon.

If it doesn’t, Bisping isn’t giving St-Pierre much wiggle room. If St-Pierre tries to push the date much beyond UFC 213 on July 8, Bisping said that he will not wait, he would instead grant No. 1 contender Yoel Romero a shot at the belt.

St-Pierre himself said on a recent UFC Unfiltered podcast, “I believe (the fight) will be more after the summer, I believe. It will be more after the summer.”

That may be what St-Pierre wants, but the UFC seemed to be in a bigger rush than that, and Bisping certainly is. St-Pierre has said he wants to put on some weight, add some muscle mass, but Bisping hasn’t fought since October. He doesn’t want to be on the sidelines for a year waiting for St-Pierre to muscle up.

“I heard that he wanted like September or October and that is what the UFC told me as well. But I am just throwing it out there right now. If he wants to wait until September or October, then he can go find himself another opponent,” Bisping said during his podcast.

“If he’s not ready then I guess Yoel Romero gets his title shot. Listen, I am not afraid of Yoel Romero. If GSP wants to fight, of course, there is a great storyline there. Georges St-Pierre coming back, fighting for the middleweight title. It’ll do big business, but I am not willing to sit around and he’s doesn’t get to call the shots. It’s my belt. I’m in my prime,” Bisping continued.

“I am not willing to wait a year for Georges St-Pierre. I might as well do two fights in that year and still make the same money.”

(Courtesy of GaS Digital Exclusive)

