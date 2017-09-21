                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier UFC 210 scrum

featuredDaniel Cormier Still At Odds with Being Handed the UFC Belt Jon Jones Took From Him

Michael Bisping - UFC 199

featuredMichael Bisping Might Retire After Fighting Georges St-Pierre

featuredLuke Rockhold Punishes David Branch into Submission, Sends Warning to GSP

UFC Rockhold vs Branch Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch Live Results and Fight Stats

If Garbrandt or Dillashaw Pulls Out of UFC 217, Dominick Cruz is Ready and Willing

September 21, 2017
NoNo Comments

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is willing to step in as a replacement if champion Cody Garbrandt or TJ Dillashaw have to pull out of their UFC 217 title fight.

Cruz (22-2) recaptured the 135-pound title by defeating Dillashaw in January 2016 after having to relinquish the belt because of a series of knee injuries that kept him out of competition. Garbrandt defeated Cruz at UFC 207 in December and will defend his title for the first time against Dillashaw on Nov. 4 at Madison Square Garden.

“Yeah,” Cruz said when asked if he’d be willing to step in if needed in an interview with UFC Unfiltered.

Dominick Cruz - UFC 199“I’m always training. I’ve been training this whole time. For me, the title shot is important to me. I’ve earned that shot. I held the belt for longer than anybody in this division. I helped build the division,” he said. 

“I gave Cody that shot when I could have just fought TJ again. I’ve been doing this to build the division. I brought another guy up and fought him for the title because I wanted to another guy in the mix because we need it for the division,” added the former champion. 

TRENDING > Carlos Condit Ready to Book His Return Fight to the UFC

If something were to happen to Garbrandt or Dillashaw that would prevent them from fighting, Cruz would like to step in and fight for the title.  But the 32-year-old former champion doesn’t expect either to pull out of their scheduled fight. 

“If either one of these guys gets hurt, I’d like to like to slide in and challenge for the title, 100-percent,” he said.  “I don’t think either one of these guys are going to pull out of that fight card.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA