If Conor McGregor KOs Floyd Mayweather, He’s the Biggest Athlete on Earth
(Courtesy of UFC)
So what happens if Conor McGregor does the unthinkable and knocks Floyd Mayweather out? It’s simple, he becomes the biggest athlete on the planet, according to UFC president Dana White.
TRENDING > Conor McGregor Sparring Partner Gives Him No Chance Against Floyd Mayweather
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Jun 18, 2017134 Views
Former UFC heavyweight Tim Hague was pronounced dead on Sunday following a knockout loss in a boxing bout on Friday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.