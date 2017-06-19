HOT OFF THE WIRE
If Conor McGregor KOs Floyd Mayweather, He’s the Biggest Athlete on Earth

June 19, 2017
So what happens if Conor McGregor does the unthinkable and knocks Floyd Mayweather out? It’s simple, he becomes the biggest athlete on the planet, according to UFC president Dana White.

  • runner2300

    IF……..IF….IF…………

  • Murdock

    Not happening …

  • Bruce Jenner’s Leche

    Mayweather.. for all his bu77shit.. is a elite level defensive boxer! – no contemporary fighter has managed it.. what makes you think Conor ever could!??

    ..the sad part is that this fight will go 12-rounds of PPV nothing.. all hype- zero substance… Mayweather could finish a 6yo-girl scout these days.. let alone a legit MMA fighter!

               

