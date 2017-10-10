Ian McCall Granted His Release from the UFC

Flyweight fighter Ian McCall has been granted his release from the UFC after asking the organization to void his contract recently.

UFC officials confirmed the news to MMAWeekly.com on Tuesday.

McCall hasn’t fought since 2015 and through a series of unfortunate incidents, he’s had his last five bouts cancelled either due to his own illness or opponents falling in the days leading up to an event.

During the course of his UFC career, McCall nearly earned a win over Demetrious Johnson during the inaugural flyweight title tournament but then he fell to him in the rematch three months later. McCall’s UFC career ends with a record of 2-3-1.

Most recently, McCall has spoken out on his desire to make more money as a fighter asking to earn at least $50,000 to show and another $50,000 to win — a condition that was not met by the UFC.

Ultimately, McCall asked for his release and the UFC granted it so now he’s a free agent with the ability to fight anywhere in the world.

