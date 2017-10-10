               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tony Ferguson UFC 216

featuredTony Ferguson Tops UFC 216 Payroll Over Demetrious Johnson’s Record-Setting Win

featuredDana White Denies Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz Trilogy in the Works

featuredTony Ferguson Wins Interim Lightweight Title at UFC 216, Unleashes on Conor McGregor

featuredDemetrious Johnson Makes History with Incredible Finish (UFC 216 Results)

Ian McCall Granted His Release from the UFC

October 10, 2017
NoNo Comments

Flyweight fighter Ian McCall has been granted his release from the UFC after asking the organization to void his contract recently.

UFC officials confirmed the news to MMAWeekly.com on Tuesday.

McCall hasn’t fought since 2015 and through a series of unfortunate incidents, he’s had his last five bouts cancelled either due to his own illness or opponents falling in the days leading up to an event.

During the course of his UFC career, McCall nearly earned a win over Demetrious Johnson during the inaugural flyweight title tournament but then he fell to him in the rematch three months later.  McCall’s UFC career ends with a record of 2-3-1. 

Most recently, McCall has spoken out on his desire to make more money as a fighter asking to earn at least $50,000 to show and another $50,000 to win — a condition that was not met by the UFC.

Ultimately, McCall asked for his release and the UFC granted it so now he’s a free agent with the ability to fight anywhere in the world.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA