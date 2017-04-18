Ian Heinisch Predicts a Finish Over Lucas Rota at LFA 10

When it comes to his 2016, middleweight up and comer Ian Heinisch wasn’t as active as he would have liked, but overall he feels like it was a productive year.

Most importantly to Heinisch, it was his development that mattered in 2016 more so than the amount of fights he was able to have.

“I had a little bit of a setback fighting with Combate Americas. I got shelved for six months, and I probably would have been out in the LFA and most likely already been in the UFC, but everything happens for a reason,” Heinisch told MMAWeekly.com.

“It’s given me more time to grow as a person and a mixed martial artist. Overall, it was a great year and I’m excited for this year to be even better.”

Originally Heinisch was set make his Legacy Fighting Alliance debut on February against Lucas Rota, but due to an injury he sustained, the fight was postponed.

“What happened was I actually got injured the week before the fight,” said Heinisch. “I tore my LCL and was not able to compete.

“The doctors said I would be good to go in about five weeks, so the LFA put us in this main event fight, which is eight weeks later. It gave me just enough time to recover and get back in fight shape.”

Now that he is healed, Heinisch (7-0) finally faces Rota (12-6) in a 185-pound main event at LFA 10 on Friday in Pueblo, Colo.

“He’s been around a while and has experience,” Heinisch said of Rota. “I’m excited to challenge myself. I don’t know if he’s going to be the guy that puts me to the test, but either way I’m ready and am prepared for war.

“I don’t know what round, but I see a finish happening. I think anywhere this fight goes, I’m better than him. He’s kind of on his way out, and I’m on the way up, so I think I’ll help him make that decision of calling it a career.”

Heinisch feels now he has the opportunity to make a case for himself to jump to the next level, and feels that could very well happen for him in 2017.

“I would say one fight, maybe two in the LFA, and then I should be getting that call (to the UFC),” said Heinisch. “I’m staying ready. There’s no off season for me. I’ll take a week or two off after a fight, and then all I’m doing is training.

“I’m ready for that short notice call. My weight is always the same. So if that short notice call comes, I’ll be ready.”

(Courtesy of Chris Pelton)

