Ian Heinisch Believes He Can Finish Markus Perez Easy in LFA 22 Main Event

There’s not much more that middleweight up and comer Ian Heinisch could have done differently in his bout against Lucas Rota at LFA 10 in April.

In just under three minutes, Heinisch managed to pick up a submission victory over Rota, running his undefeated streak to eight wins to start off his MMA career.

“It was a great performance, Heinisch told MMAWeekly.com. “I stuck to the game plan. I really showcased my skills. I’m really finding my style and what kind of fighter I really am. I’m excited to have another amazing performance (in my upcoming fight).”

Originally the bout with Rota was to have happened in February, but an injury to Heinisch pushed the fight back. In hindsight, having the bout delayed ended up being beneficial for Heinisch’s career.

“It probably would have been the same fight (had it happened in February),” said Heinisch. “It was challenging. I only got to spar one time before that last fight. It was a quick turnaround from a grade three LCL tear.

“What got me the main event (for April’s event) was me being injured (in February). The exposure I got from that performance, I got this (upcoming) fight for a title.”

Heinisch (8-0) will face Markus Perez (8-0) in a 185-pound championship main event at LFA 22 on Friday in Broomfield, Colo.

“I’m just going to put the pressure on (Perez) and not let him get his range,” Heinisch said. “Just pretty much do what I do. I feel once it goes to the ground I’ll finish him easy, but I’d definitely like to clip him on the feet and knock him out.”

With an LFA championship being the gateway for many fighters to make their way to the UFC, Heinisch is looking to follow suit and hopefully make his move up before the end of 2017.

“I definitely want to get another one or two by the end of this year,” said Heinisch. “Hopefully it’s a quick finish and I get a quick turnaround in a month or two and fight in the UFC before the end of the year.

I feel like I need to put on a performance like I did the last time and this will be the one (to get me to the UFC).”

