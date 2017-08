Humberto Bandenay Scores Quick KO for His Father (UFC Mexico City Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Humberto Bandenay’s brutal knockout of Martin Bravo at UFC Fight Night 114 on Saturday in Mexico City. Bandenay tearfully dedicated the fight to his father, who passed away before being able to see his son fight in the Octagon.

