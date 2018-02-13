Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair on Ronda Rousey to WWE: ‘She Could Kick Brock Lesnar’s Ass’

By now, it’s no secret that former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has embarked on her next career. She appeared in January at the WWE’s “Royal Rumble” event, announcing to the world that she had arrived as the next WWE Superstar.

Rousey’s next WWE appearance will be at the promotion’s “Elimination Chamber” event, but this is just the beginning as she figures to be a key figure for the professional wrestling juggernaut.

Two legendary wrestlers that have been an integral part of professional wrestling’s popularity and also in building the WWE are Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair.

Hogan and Flair recently spoke with TMZ Sports about Rousey’s WWE arrival. Flair likened Rousey’s crossover appeal to that of former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar’s, while Hogan joked, “She could kick Brock’s ass.”

Not one to pass up a promotional opportunity, Flair got in a plug for his daughter, Charlotte Flair, who is one of the WWE’s biggest stars, having held numerous championships for the promotion.

“(Ronda) will bring a lot of notoriety to the company,” said Flair. “Hopefully she wrestles my daughter, that’s what I want; the Queen and Ronda.”