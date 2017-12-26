HOT OFF THE WIRE
How UFC Fighters Got Their Christmas Cheer On!

December 26, 2017
Everyone celebrates the holidays in his or her own way, and UFC fighters and other mixed martial artists are no different. Many of them took to Twitter, Instagram, and more to put out some Christmas and Holiday wishes.

Enjoy! And Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from MMAWeekly.com! 

Dublin, Ireland at Christmas. I love this place with all my heart.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

#Christmaseve #FELICENAVIDAD

A post shared by Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) on

Gym for Christmas with my ninjas …?

A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on

Happy holiday from the Blaydes clan #Chicago #happyholidays #curtisblaydes

A post shared by Curtis Blaydes (@razorblaydes265) on

Merry Christmas, you filthy animals… and a happy new year.

A post shared by Luke Rockhold (@lukerockhold) on

happy holidays

Posted by Gabriel Gonzaga Napao UFC Fighter on Saturday, December 23, 2017

I guess she said yes…….. #mrs951 #futurewifey?

A post shared by lorenz larkin (@da_monsoon) on

 

               

