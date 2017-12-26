How UFC Fighters Got Their Christmas Cheer On!

Everyone celebrates the holidays in his or her own way, and UFC fighters and other mixed martial artists are no different. Many of them took to Twitter, Instagram, and more to put out some Christmas and Holiday wishes.
Enjoy! And Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from MMAWeekly.com!
Zdrowych, pogodnych, rodzinnych i wesołych Świąt Bożego Narodzenia życzę Wam wszystkim moi drodzy?Dużo Bożego Błogosławieństwa⛪️ | Merry Christmas Everyone?
? #christmas #christmastime #merrychristmas #wesolychswiat #JJ #joannajedrzejczyk #santac… https://t.co/rKxb6RLX3e pic.twitter.com/AQqSkqLAEn
— Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannamma) December 24, 2017
Hey Xmas , I’m ready !!! pic.twitter.com/7taSxrUbc2
— patrick cote (@patrick_cote) December 23, 2017
"Happy Holidays My Hooligans" Papi Chulo Cucuy Says #SeasonsBeatings & Happy New New Year! #DefendorVacate Friggen' Potatoe Chip Eatin' McNuggets Dunkin', Paper Champ Dead Beat. It's Sad To See Your Fans W/ Me @Thenotoriousmma #VacateBitch #NoBalls ??? #InGloriousNotorious pic.twitter.com/YcHwmnnAiX
— Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 22, 2017
Me,…..just being a little extra! ?? MERRY CHRISTMAS folks! Stay blessed! ? pic.twitter.com/a5pDjbLNm2
— Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) December 23, 2017
Merry Christmas?
サンタさんも年末のRIZIN楽しみにしてるって?
RIZINまであと4日‼‼#MerryChristmas #RIZIN #rizinff #rizin2017 #newera https://t.co/i6y2onZ8au pic.twitter.com/mrzeLQEJ92
— 川尻達也tatsuya kawajiri (@CRUSHER_MMA) December 24, 2017
Check out Cristiane "Cyborg" Santos donating her Christmas to the Children at the Sunrise Children's Hospital of… https://t.co/wrJjZiHA4Z
— #UFC219 #CyborgNation (@criscyborg) December 18, 2017
Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/bJGUPJSgnl
— Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) December 24, 2017
But wait! There’s more! Act now and I’ll throw in a free gift! Make your lover swoon this Valentine’s Day! pic.twitter.com/4TAX9OA5xR
— Jim Miller (@JimMiller_155) December 20, 2017
Tis the season to be jolly ??? pic.twitter.com/zBXxVQRqUn
— Bec Rawlings (@RowdyBec) December 24, 2017
All I want for christmas is to fuckjng win and a remote controll car #ufc #ufcstl
— Emil Valhalla Meek (@emilvalhalla) December 24, 2017
Spending the #holidays with her son means the world to @CatZingano, who we are proud to have teamed up with. Who will you be sharing the holiday joy with? #LiveMore #ShareMore #RightNow #WUSharesCat #CustomerStories pic.twitter.com/cP5N3e8RyA
— Western Union (@WesternUnion) December 21, 2017
Super Fight League wishes you a Merry Christmas!!!#MerryChristmas #MTVSuperFightLeague #SFL #NeverStopFighting #Season2 #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/gAdgXsG1C3
— Super Fight League (@TheFightLeague) December 24, 2017
Wesołych ???? pic.twitter.com/OnY0JXy79h
— KarolinaKowalkiewicz (@KarolinaMMA) December 24, 2017
Merry Christmas everyone ?? pic.twitter.com/7fzWMUmq7i
— Marcin Held (@MarcinHeld) December 24, 2017
Wishing everyone around the world a merry Christmas and a happy new year health and happiness ✌?
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 24, 2017
I honestly can't remember the last time I didn't train on Christmas Eve, happy to do it with my @elitewrestlingnj family! @sebastiannriveraa thanks for the drills can't wait to see you tear it up at midlands! #HomeTeam #TisTheSeasonForAWorkout #Repost @iam_thedooski (@get_repost) ・・・ Simply put TRUST THE PROCESS, Merry Christmas from @elitewrestlingnj #buildingchampions #forthefuture
Its go time to surprise my 2 nieces ??????? pic.twitter.com/SNzLcQCL44
— Paul Redmond (@RedserMma) December 24, 2017
Merry Christmas?Everyone!!! https://t.co/QSer1Utboc pic.twitter.com/yekD5RL045
— JacksonWinkMMA (@JacksonWinkMMA) December 24, 2017
Happy holidays everyone and please be safe!! RT #PFL @ProFightLeague pic.twitter.com/QdIqNu1G6N
— Ray Sefo (@SugarRaySefo) December 23, 2017
happy holidays
Posted by Gabriel Gonzaga Napao UFC Fighter on Saturday, December 23, 2017
For Christmas I just want to be paid half as good as sage northcut to fight opponents twice as tough @seanshelby
— Alexander Jay? (@ALIAQUINTA) December 26, 2017
Shut up or sign. Call Sean today and I’m already in… #itseasy https://t.co/rPLGK4TMAa
— Paul Felder (@felderpaul) December 26, 2017
Happy Holidays from #TeamTinyRock ?? #Family #Love #ChristmasDay #2017 #FurBabies #Fiancee #Penningtons @RockyPMMA ??@Shinestythreads pic.twitter.com/Cu6lOmDW1x
— Tecia Torres (@TeciaTorres) December 26, 2017
?Merry Christmas from the BamFam? hope everyone had a blessed day filled with love,joy, & happiness. pic.twitter.com/gI8tGrVT7m
— BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) December 26, 2017