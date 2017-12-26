How UFC Fighters Got Their Christmas Cheer On!

Everyone celebrates the holidays in his or her own way, and UFC fighters and other mixed martial artists are no different. Many of them took to Twitter, Instagram, and more to put out some Christmas and Holiday wishes.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s Life is Good This Holiday Season

Enjoy! And Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from MMAWeekly.com!

#Christmaseve #FELICENAVIDAD A post shared by Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) on Dec 24, 2017 at 11:03am PST

Hey Xmas , I’m ready !!! pic.twitter.com/7taSxrUbc2 — patrick cote (@patrick_cote) December 23, 2017

"Happy Holidays My Hooligans" Papi Chulo Cucuy Says #SeasonsBeatings & Happy New New Year! #DefendorVacate Friggen' Potatoe Chip Eatin' McNuggets Dunkin', Paper Champ Dead Beat. It's Sad To See Your Fans W/ Me @Thenotoriousmma #VacateBitch #NoBalls ??? #InGloriousNotorious pic.twitter.com/YcHwmnnAiX — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 22, 2017

Me,…..just being a little extra! ?? MERRY CHRISTMAS folks! Stay blessed! ? pic.twitter.com/a5pDjbLNm2 — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) December 23, 2017

Check out Cristiane "Cyborg" Santos donating her Christmas to the Children at the Sunrise Children's Hospital of… https://t.co/wrJjZiHA4Z — #UFC219 #CyborgNation (@criscyborg) December 18, 2017

But wait! There’s more! Act now and I’ll throw in a free gift! Make your lover swoon this Valentine’s Day! pic.twitter.com/4TAX9OA5xR — Jim Miller (@JimMiller_155) December 20, 2017

Tis the season to be jolly ??? pic.twitter.com/zBXxVQRqUn — Bec Rawlings (@RowdyBec) December 24, 2017

Gym for Christmas with my ninjas …? A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Dec 24, 2017 at 12:05am PST

All I want for christmas is to fuckjng win and a remote controll car #ufc #ufcstl — Emil Valhalla Meek (@emilvalhalla) December 24, 2017

Spending the #holidays with her son means the world to @CatZingano, who we are proud to have teamed up with. Who will you be sharing the holiday joy with? #LiveMore #ShareMore #RightNow #WUSharesCat #CustomerStories pic.twitter.com/cP5N3e8RyA — Western Union (@WesternUnion) December 21, 2017

Merry Christmas everyone ?? pic.twitter.com/7fzWMUmq7i — Marcin Held (@MarcinHeld) December 24, 2017

Wishing everyone around the world a merry Christmas and a happy new year health and happiness ✌? — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 24, 2017

Its go time to surprise my 2 nieces ??????? pic.twitter.com/SNzLcQCL44 — Paul Redmond (@RedserMma) December 24, 2017

happy holidays Posted by Gabriel Gonzaga Napao UFC Fighter on Saturday, December 23, 2017

For Christmas I just want to be paid half as good as sage northcut to fight opponents twice as tough @seanshelby — Alexander Jay? (@ALIAQUINTA) December 26, 2017

Shut up or sign. Call Sean today and I’m already in… #itseasy https://t.co/rPLGK4TMAa — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) December 26, 2017