How Ronda Rousey Relegated Miesha Tate to Gatekeeper (Video)

Few fighters in history have stalked UFC championship gold with the kind of dogged determination that Miesha Tate brought to her quest for the women’s bantamweight title. In this Fightography, “Cupcake” details her arduous climb to the pinnacle of the sport. (The full episode is available via UFC Fight Pass.)

