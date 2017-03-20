HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver Convicted on 29 Counts, Could Face Life in Prison

featuredChael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva Headlines Bellator Return to Pay-Per-View

Georges St-Pierre

featuredHow Many Fights Does Georges St-Pierre Have in Him?

featuredConor McGregor Sets Target Date for Floyd Mayweather Fight

How Many Fights Does Georges St-Pierre Have in Him?

March 20, 2017
1 Comment

Now that Georges St-Pierre‘s UFC return is official, how long can we expect him to remain in the Octagon?

The easy answer is: we might expect him to fight four more times or the length of the newly negotiated contract that enticed him back to the Octagon.

St-Pierre, on a recent episode of UFC Unfiltered, acknowledged that his new contract with the UFC is a four-fight deal.

So, of course, we could expect four fights out of the 35-year-old former welterweight kingpin. A four-fight deal doesn’t necessarily mean he will fulfill all four fights, but just the same, it doesn’t mean that he won’t enter into an extension or new contract beyond the current one.

Georges St. Pierre at UFC 52There are several factors that will influence the length of St-Pierre’s return run. The two key ingredients that will definitively determine St-Pierre’s return recipe, however, are performance and health. 

Of course there is money to be made, but St-Pierre, if he manages his finances well, is reportedly set to be comfortable from that standpoint for the remainder of his life. In his own words, the bigger reason for his return was to test himself and see how well he performs in today’s athletic climate, which is a much more dynamic world than when he exited the sport three and a half years ago, before the clock runs out. 

“I think for me, it is time to come back now because I’m 35 years old. I just finish a training camp that I did to see if I can come back to the world class level. I feel at the best shape of my life,” St-Pierre said in a recent video released by one of his sponsors, Hayabusa.

“I feel better than I’ve ever been. I feel that the Georges St-Pierre now would beat the Georges St-Pierre that was the greatest of the time I used to compete.”

That is going to be key because St-Pierre doesn’t want to return, only to string out a few lackluster fights and collect a paycheck, particularly if he doesn’t win. He’s moving up to middleweight to challenge UFC champion Michael Bisping in his return bout, which isn’t really the test that St-Pierre will eventually have to undergo to determine if his can still hang with the new age of athlete. Bisping has been competing as long as St-Pierre, and is nearly three years older. But it is a good first fight for St-Pierre to gauge whether he is truly ready to compete again.

If successful against Bisping, however, he will be pressed to take risks against the younger, more dynamic fighters that have entered the Octagon. If he can’t compete with with Bisping and whoever comes next, don’t expect St-Pierre to hang around for long.

TRENDING > Dana White Weighs In on Ronda Rousey’s Future

As he said, St-Pierre wouldn’t return if he didn’t think he could meet the challenge that awaits him on the skills-side of the equation. What is the more likely factor to shape his return is his health. 

St-Pierre has a history plagued by injuries, particularly with his knee. He had his career stalled on several occasions due to knee surgery and recovery. St-Pierre even suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in the months after he last stepped foot in the Octagon.

His durability is likely the biggest factor that might keep St-Pierre from fulfilling his four-fight contract or extending the deal beyond four bouts.

The question about how many fights St-Pierre has in him will start to take shape later this year when he squares off with Bisping. If he can’t hang with Bisping, there is little hope that he can overcome the more dynamic breed of fighters that have entered the Octagon. If he, however, looks to be a new and improved version of the “old Georges St-Pierre,” we could be in for a run of at least two or three more years of one of the greatest fighters of all time.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Adrian Yanez

Adrian Yanez ‘Pretty Sure’ HeR...

Mar 20, 2017No Comments16 Views

Adrian Yanez faces possibly his toughest challenge to date when he takes on Domingo Pilarte in the co-main event at Legacy Fighting Alliance 7 on Friday.

UFC Fight Night 110: New Ze...

Information for UFC Fight Night 110 at the Vector

Mar 20, 2017
Kal Holiday

Kal Holliday: ‘I Have...

Kal Holliday (1-0) returns to Invicta on Saturday in

Mar 20, 2017
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz Declares Dana Whi...

Nate Diaz took a shot at Dana White on

Mar 20, 2017
  • TheCerealKiller

    Ken, you answered your own title question.
    “If he can’t hang with Bisping, there is little hope that he can overcome the more dynamic breed of fighters that have entered the Octagon. If he, however, looks to be a new and improved version of the “old Georges St-Pierre,” we could be in for a run of at least two or three more years of one of the greatest fighters of all time.”

    I said right after he left that I thought he would come back at 185. That being said, this is a much tougher 185 today. I think the rest of the top 5 would beat him, but the freakish Bisping title is something he could actually win. Either way of the outcome, he goes straight back down to 170.

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA