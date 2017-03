How Do Georges St-Pierre’s Rings Stack Up Against Conor McGregor’s Ab Blasters?

Georges St-Pierre is getting ready to return to the Octagon to challenge UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, but he’s starting to look more like “king of the rings” than “king of the cage.”

But then again, we couldn’t pull this off this core workout in our wildest dreams!

How does it stack up to Conor McGregor‘s core workout (scrub to 2:35 mark for the ab workout)?

Finally my coach Pat told me today that I slowly start to look like a gymnast… but I’m still terrible Have a great w-e everyone! A post shared by Georges St-Pierre (@georgesstpierre) on Mar 24, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)