How Conor McGregor Has Inspired a Country

(Video courtesy of ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Conor McGregor‘s Irish roots run deep and he forever carries the toughness of the town he comes from. As he prepares for the boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather that no one but him believed would happen, ESPN takes a deeper look into McGregor’s past, showing how he dug out of a difficult past to inspire a country.

