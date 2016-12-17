HOT TWEETS: UFC Fighters React to Michelle Waterson’s Finish of Paige VanZant at UFC on FOX 22

Well, Michelle Waterson went into UFC on FOX 22 with far less spotlight than her popular opponent, Paige VanZant, but she left the card on a much higher note.

Waterson stopped VanZant in the opening round of their main event, and UFC Twitter showed their love for the “Karate Hottie” in the latest edition of Hot Tweets.

At least one of the vanilla twins got some heart. #SuperTapper — Kevin Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 18, 2016

That’s how you try to defend a RNC. PVZ never quits in tough positions. Congrats to Watterson! NASTY headlock & backtake #UFCSacramento — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) December 18, 2016

0-2 for the hype train…Both by rear naked choke. #UFCSacramento — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) December 18, 2016

Wrong again….. good job @karatehottiemma ! Sorry @PaigeVanzantUFC I can’t pick a fight ever — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 18, 2016

.@karatehottiemma might be the most likable fighter in the @ufc, humble, family-centered, gracious post-fight interview. — Sean O’Connell (@realOCsports) December 18, 2016