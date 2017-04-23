HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredHot Tweets: Twitter Reacts to Cub Swanson’s Defeat of Artem Lobov

Ronda Rousey - She Said Yes

hot-sauce-featuredRonda Rousey is Getting Married

Jon Jones 1 out of 1 Bones Recommends

hot-sauce-featuredJon Jones ‘Highly Recommends’ Sex Pills

Jimi Manuwa and Daniel Cormier - No Bones

hot-sauce-featuredDaniel Cormier and Jimi Manuwa Go to War on Twitter

Hot Tweets: Twitter Reacts to Cub Swanson’s Defeat of Artem Lobov

April 23, 2017
No Comments

UFC Fight Night 108 did two things on Saturday. 1. it gave fans a chance to see Cub Swanson throw heavy leather, and 2. it improved Artem Lobov’s stock in the UFC. 

When it was all said and done, Cub walked away with the win and his opponent gave notice to folks wondering why the hell he was in a UFC main event in the first place. And per the usual, the MMA community let their thoughts be known on Twitter.

To the Hot Tweets!

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Related Article

UFC Fight Night 108 Swanson vs Lobov

Artem Lobov Picks Up an Extra $50,000 in Show...

Apr 23, 2017No Comments22 Views

If you leave a UFC fight card with a loss, things aren't exactly going well for you as a fighter. But if you get an extra $50,000

Cub Swanson Was Too Much fo...

Check out Cub Swanson's one-sided win over Artem Lobov

Apr 23, 2017

Al Iaquinta Knocks Diego Sa...

Check out Al Iaquinta's first-round knockout of Diego Sanchez

Apr 23, 2017

Cub Swanson Outclasses Arte...

Cub Swanson entered Saturday’s Fight Night Nashville main event

Apr 23, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA