Hot Tweets: Twitter Reacts to Cub Swanson’s Defeat of Artem Lobov

UFC Fight Night 108 did two things on Saturday. 1. it gave fans a chance to see Cub Swanson throw heavy leather, and 2. it improved Artem Lobov’s stock in the UFC.

When it was all said and done, Cub walked away with the win and his opponent gave notice to folks wondering why the hell he was in a UFC main event in the first place. And per the usual, the MMA community let their thoughts be known on Twitter.

To the Hot Tweets!

Main event #UFCNashville — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 23, 2017

Cub won — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 23, 2017

That was a good fightttt — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) April 23, 2017

The Cub Swanson rebuild is complete for me. After suffering back to back losses to Frankie Edgar and Max Holloway that’s 4 wins in a row. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 23, 2017

Cub Swanson is underpaid.#UFCNashville — McKinley Noble (@KenTheGreat1) April 23, 2017

Cub Swanson calls for the winner of Jose Aldo and Max Holloway. Unless Yair Rodriguez beats Frankie Edgar, he’s as good a candidate as any. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) April 23, 2017

Killer Cub does it again! Lobov’s stock goes up. All good things all around. #UFCNashville — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) April 23, 2017

Artem Lobov vs. Doo Ho Choi. I’d watch. #UFCNashville — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) April 23, 2017

Cub Swanson wins a fun five rounder as big favorite. Calls for the winner of Aldo/Holloway. Cub does it right. Be like Cub.#UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/faq9DqKL2l — Matthew Wells – MMA (@MrMWellsArt) April 23, 2017

6.16am. It was a good card and I won 8x what I bet. Worth it. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) April 23, 2017

Well, shit UFC. You did it again! pic.twitter.com/YaQPnc930u — Jonathan Snowden (@JESnowden) April 23, 2017

Thanks for an awesome time tonight #ufc #fs1 @ Goalkeeper Restaurant Bar https://t.co/e2UuJBt1jH — LIZ CARMOUCHE (@iamgirlrilla) April 23, 2017