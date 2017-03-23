HOT OFF THE WIRE
Honorio Banario vs. Rob Lisita Added to ONE: Kings of Destiny

March 23, 2017
1 Comment

A battle between two lightweights currently enjoying very different career trajectories has been added to the ONE: Kings of Destiny event in Manila on April 21. Former featherweight champion Honorio Banario will face Rob Lisita on a card which is now 10 fights strong.

Banario (11-6) captured the inaugural ONE Championship featherweight title, but then suffered the indignity of a five-fight losing skid. Since moving up a division, he has turned his career around and has won three consecutive fights.

By contrast, Lisita (14-9) is winless in his last four and hasn’t registered a victory in nearly two years. The Australian will be desperate to register what would be just his second ONE Championship win at the expense of a former champion.

Banario will be one of five Team Lakay fighters on the card. His training partners Gina Iniong, Danny Kingad, Kevin Belingon, and Eduard Folayang will also be in action with the latter defending his lightweight title against Ev Ting in the main event at the MOA Arena.

