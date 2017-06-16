Holm vs. Correia Set, but One Fighter Misses Weight (UFC Singapore Weigh-in Results)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

June 16, 2017
No Comments

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is returning to Singapore this week for its first event there in more than three years. UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs. Correia takes place in the early morning for North Americans on Saturday following Friday’s official weigh-in.

The main event features two women trying to get back into the mix for title contention in the bantamweight division.

Holly Holm is on a three-fight skid, but that includes a losing battle for the featherweight belt, and she believes that she could again challenge for a championship with a solid win in Singapore. Bethe Correia is 1-2-1 in her last four bouts, but like Holm, she believes a victory could once again make her an instant contender .

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski could be trying to stave off an Octagon ouster when he meets Marcin Tybura. Arlovski is in the midst of a four-fight skid and is in desperate need of a win.

While most of the fighters had no issues on the scale, preliminary card fighter Carls John De Tomas was well over the 126-pound limit for his flyweight contest with Naoki Inoue. De Tomas weighed 131 pounds. He was fined 30-percent of his fight purse, which goes to his opponent, according to MMAJunkie. The fight will still take place.

UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs. Correia Weigh-in Results

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass)

  • Holly Holm (135) vs. Bethe Correia (136)
  • Andrei Arlovski (243) vs. Marcin Tybura (242)
  • Dong Hyun Kim “Stun Gum” (171) vs. Colby Covington (171)
  • Rafael dos Anjos (170) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (170)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

  • Takanori Gomi (156) vs. Jon Tuck (156)
  • Cyril Asker (245) vs. Walt Harris (249)
  • Alex Caceres (146) vs. Rolando Dy (146)
  • Justin Scoggins (126) vs. Ulka Sasaki (125)
  • Li Jingliang (170) vs. Frank Camacho (169)
  • Kwan Ho Kwak (136) vs. Russell Doane (135)
  • Naoki Inoue (124) vs. Carls John De Tomas (131)
  • Ji Yeon Kim (136) vs. Lucie Pudilova (134)

(Weights courtesy of MMAJunkie.com)

