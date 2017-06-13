Hollywood Celebrities, Boxing and Muay Thai Champions on Board for Full Metal Dojo14

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 13, 2017
Full Metal Dojo 14 is set for the newly constructed Insanity Nightclub  in Bangkok on July 1st and features a broad spectrum of stars from the MMA world and beyond. TJ Miller, star of the hit HBO series Silicon Valley, will be cageside making his debut as a commentator.

Miller will form a commentary team alongside UFC and Strikeforce veteran Jason Miller and ONE Championship alumni Brad Robinson. They will be sharing their thoughts on a card headlined by a bout between Marcelo Tenorio and Joe Ray (pictured).

joe ray

Ray (12-6) has been competing in Asia since 2010 and holds wins over the likes of Zorobabel Moreira and Ole Laursen. Tenorio (4-5) is also based in the region, he holds not one but two victories over promoter Jon Nutt and is undefeated inside the FMD cage.

Making his pro MMA debut will be former boxing champion Kompayak Por Pramuk. He won world titles at both 108 and 112 pounds while competing in the sweet science and faces fellow newcomer Anupong Fokklang on July 1.

The third fight to be announced sees former Rajadamnern 147-pound champion Petsangnuan Sanguanchai make his pro MMA debut. He goes up against another Muay Thai veteran in the shape of Surapun Kancharee (0-1).

