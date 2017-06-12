Holly Holm’s Win That Earned Her a Bantamweight Title Shot (UFC Fight Night Singapore Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Rewatch former bantamweight champion Holly Holm defeat Marion Reneau back in 2015. Holm next faces Bethe Correia in the main even of Fight Night Singapore on June 17.

