Holly Holm’s Head-Kick KO Leads Bonus Earners (UFC Singapore Bonuses)

Several fighters had strong performances at UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs. Correia, the promotion’s first trip to Singapore in more than three years.

Chief among the impressers was main eventer Holly Holm. She and Bethe Correia got off to a slow start, but early in the third frame, Holm caught fire, blistering Correia with a head kick reminiscent of her knockout of Ronda Rousey. As it did Rousey, the kick flattened Correia, earning Holm a knockout finish and a Performance of the Night bonus.

Joining Holm for Performance of the Night honors was Ulka Sasaki, who staged a comeback against Justin Scoggins, finishing the fight with a second-round rear-naked choke.

Fight of the Night honors were handed out to Li Jingliang and Frank Camacho whose fight went the distance, but didn’t lack excitement. Jingliang scored the unanimous-decision victory, but both men walked away with a bonus for their efforts.

Each of the award winners earned a $50,000 bonus check.

UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs. Correia Fighter Bonuses:

Performance of the Night: Holly Holm

Performance of the Night: Ulka Sasaki

Fight of the Night: Li Jingliang vs. Frank Camacho

