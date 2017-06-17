Holly Holm’s Head-Kick KO Leads Bonus Earners (UFC Singapore Bonuses)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

June 17, 2017
Several fighters had strong performances at UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs. Correia, the promotion’s first trip to Singapore in more than three years.

Chief among the impressers was main eventer Holly Holm. She and Bethe Correia got off to a slow start, but early in the third frame, Holm caught fire, blistering Correia with a head kick reminiscent of her knockout of Ronda Rousey. As it did Rousey, the kick flattened Correia, earning Holm a knockout finish and a Performance of the Night bonus.

Joining Holm for Performance of the Night honors was Ulka Sasaki, who staged a comeback against Justin Scoggins, finishing the fight with a second-round rear-naked choke.

Fight of the Night honors were handed out to Li Jingliang and Frank Camacho whose fight went the distance, but didn’t lack excitement. Jingliang scored the unanimous-decision victory, but both men walked away with a bonus for their efforts.

Each of the award winners earned a $50,000 bonus check.

UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs. Correia Fighter Bonuses:

  • Performance of the Night: Holly Holm
  • Performance of the Night: Ulka Sasaki
  • Fight of the Night: Li Jingliang vs. Frank Camacho

