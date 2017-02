Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie: UFC 208 Countdown Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Go inside the lives and training camps of former UFC champion Holly Holm and Dutch kickboxer Germaine de Randamie as they train for their historic main event at UFC 208 that will crown the UFC’s first-ever women’s featherweight champion.

TRENDING > Dana White Says Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Still Looks Unlikely

MORE UFC 208 COUNTDOWN VIDEOS:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram